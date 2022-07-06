Abounding Hope Baptist Church VBS

By Connie Buckner

We have just completed another great year of Vacation Bible School at Abounding Hope Baptist Church. Eighty-three students and 35 adults were enrolled for a total of 118. We averaged 68 students and 32 adults, with a nightly average of 100.

An awesome week was had, with the theme being Sanctity of Life; learning about the beginning of life, the wonder of life, the value of life, eternal life and using our life for Jesus.

A great kitchen crew fed our kids and workers all week. The teachers and helpers did an awesome job sharing the love of God throughout the week with all of the children and their family members, as they had the opportunity.

We had a special guest on Thursday night, Conductor Mike Walker and his train. Kids of all ages, from preschool through adult, had the opportunity to ride the train around the parking lot several times through the evening.

The chosen mission project this year was to gather non-perishable items for the Blessing Boxes. The children went above and beyond, bringing in a total of 688 items to help those in need in our community.

We closed the week with our commencement at Deer Lick Park, where the students sang songs and shared some of the things they had learned. Afterwards we served hot dogs and the fixin’s to 136 in attendance, followed by a swim at the Aquatic Center.

God is so good to us and we love sharing that love with those in our community. If you don’t have a church home, we’d like to invite you to join us at Abounding Hope.

Photos submitted