Classifieds: July 7 – July 13, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

3-Family Garage Sale: Thursday, July 7 and Friday, July 8, 8 to 5, 13140 Shafer Road. Housewares, furniture, decorations, women’s, men’s, children’s clothing all sizes, shoes and waders. Lots of variety! L/27/1tp

Yard Sale: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 16393 Forrest Dr., Houston. Girl’s baby clothes, boy’s clothes, 6 – 7; dishes, collector dolls, miscellaneous items, houseware items. H/11/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: Walker with seat and 4 wheels. 417-962-5745. L/27/1tc

For Sale: New at The Licking News, “Missives: The Eternal Quest,” a Christian fiction novel by DK Barnes. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News, books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Need something to hold your notes? Try Novel Notes, now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: At The Licking News, books by Larry Dablemont. 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Now available at The Licking News office, “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner. L/1/tfn

Order your subscription now to The Licking News. Call 573-674-2412 or stop by The Licking News office at 115 S. Main Street in Licking. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: South Central Manufacturing Corp. is accepting applications for entry-level machine operators and assembly personnel. Benefits include health insurance (100 percent employer-paid premiums), paid time off, retirement and bonus plan. Send resumes to P.O. Box 110, Summersville, Mo. 65571 or email to info@southcentralmfg.com H/11/2tc

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: Pick up a copy of The Licking News at one of these locations. Licking – Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Dollar General, Casey’s, Rinne Fast and Friendly, Rinne Pharmacy, Rte. 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber, Country Crafts & Flea Market and The Licking News; Edgar Springs – Widener General Store and Dollar General; and Houston — Casey’s, Corner Express. L/1/tfn

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service.. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Attention ladies! OK Tire in Houston will check the air in your tires, check the oil, antifreeze and oil your squeaky car door or help in any way we can — for free — just like you were our mom or widow. You don’t have to buy anything. H/11/2tc

GENERAC Standby Generators provide backup power during utility power outages, so your home and family stay safe and comfortable. Prepare now. Free seven-year warranty ($695 value!). Request a free quote today! Call for additional terms and conditions, 844-358-6083. H/6/tfp

DIRECTV: Watch your favorite live sports, news and entertainment anywhere. More top premium channels that DISH. Restrictions apply. Call IVS, 833-614-2155. H/51/tfp