By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Erik and Cindy Badgett were the excited winners of the Kissiar Sunflower Patch Kayak raffle held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Lesa Haneline, there with family, drew the winning ticket for the Badgetts.

The New Perception Drift 9.5 Dapper Kayak came complete with oars, only needing water and a kayaker for a fun float.

Kissiar Sunflower Patch, located at 115. N. Main St., was open from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday for the raffle and to give patrons a chance to adopt a sunflower early, with a card to be placed when the flowers bloom. The General Store was open, as well, with many new items available for purchase.

John and Cherie Kissiar plant and care for the sunflower patch as a living memorial for Bret, their son. It represents new life, new beginnings, and can be a component in the grieving process. Proceeds from the sunflower patch, the gift shop and fundraisers such as the kayak raffle go toward sponsoring a sick child and their family on a trip to Disney or another destination, in Bret’s honor.

Photos by Christy Porter