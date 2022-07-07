Drug arrest

By Pat Burton, LPD Chief of Police

LICKING, Mo. (July 7, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 11:34 p.m. Licking police officers conducted a traffic stop for a lane violation at Green Street and Old Salem Avenue. The driver was identified as Richard Sims. Upon further investigation, the officer learned Sims’ Missouri driver’s license was revoked and he had three prior convictions. In the process of searching Sims, incident to arrest, the officer observed a small plastic baggie fall out of Sims’ pant leg. Upon further inspection of the baggie, the officer observed a crystal-like substance, which later field-tested positive for methamphetamine, inside the baggie. The officer also located a brown waxy substance, suspected of being a controlled substance, on Sims’ person. The officer conducted a search of Sims’ vehicle and located a glass methamphetamine smoking device.

Richard D. Sims, age 60, of Licking, was transported to the Texas County Jail. A Probable Cause Statement has been sent to the Texas County Prosecutor’s Office seeking the following charges: Failure to drive on the Right Half of Roadway, Failure to Show Proof of Insurance, Driving While Revoked – Felony, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Synthetic Cannabinoid and Possession of a Controlled Substance – Felony.

The above information is just mere accusations and is not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of any charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.