Obituary – Johnny J. Biram

Johnny James Biram, age 88, son of Vernon and Cecil (Welch) Biram, was born January 21, 1934, in Plato, Mo. He passed away July 8, 2022, at Tulsa, Okla., following a short illness.

Johnny grew up in the Plato area and attended Plato High School. He married the love of his life and best friend, Alvina Pearcy, on June 3, 1954, and to this union two children were born. Johnny was employed at Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association from July 11, 1960, to February 1, 1996, where he held the position of Manager of Operations and Maintenance at his retirement.

Johnny was preceded in death by his wife, Alvina; his parents; three brothers, Wayne, Noel and Dave Biram; and three sisters, Clara Tryan, Faye Breeden and Barbara Pinkston.

Johnny was a loving and devoted family man. He is survived by his children, J. D. Biram and wife, Jackie, and Curtis (Bud) Biram and wife, Stacey; five grandchildren, Christy, Cory and wife, Megan, Haley, Madison, Jake and fiancée, Tatum; and one great grandson, Landon. He is also survived by one brother, Bob Biram; one sister, Carolyn Mason; along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Johnny was an avid fisherman for many years. After retirement, he enjoyed going to auctions and had a booth in a flea market. Johnny could be found most mornings at a local diner in Licking having breakfast with friends. He spent many hours scratching off lottery tickets with his buddies. Johnny had an outgoing personality and never met a stranger.

A memorial visitation for Johnny will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, 224 S. Grand, Houston, MO. Private inurnment will take place at Hickory Ridge Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Johnny’s name may be made to Hickory Ridge Cemetery and left at Evans Funeral Home. Local arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com.