Obituary – Mary “Sharlene” Wilson

Mary Sharlene Wilson, age 73, of Big Piney, Mo., passed away in her home where she gained her Heavenly wings on Monday, July 11, 2022. She was surrounded by her family as she entered the glorious gates of Heaven.

Sharlene is survived by her loving husband, Danny Joe Wilson; their three children, Shelly Mari (Wilson) Quick married to Gary D. Quick, Sue Ane (Wilson) Robinson, and Clayton Paul Wilson who married Ramona L. Wilson; their five grandchildren, Sasha N. Robinson, Wesley J. Wilson, Sophia S. Wilson, Shelby L. Wilson and Colby W. Wilson; their two great grandchildren, Skyler M. Wilson and Tobias W. Wilson; and her two sisters, Carolyn Sue Crow and Sandra L. Williams.

She was born in Coos Bay, Ore., and later moved to Missouri where she graduated from Licking High School in 1967. Sharlene was united in marriage to the love of her life, Danny Joe Wilson on September 9, 1967, and they were married just short of 56 years. Danny and Sharlene’s favorite song was “Down In the Boondocks,” and they loved riding motorcycles with friends in their younger years. Later on in life, they enjoyed going antiquing together and finding unique treasures. Sharlene made sure to make plenty of memories with their children.

She loved spending time camping with her grandchildren and playing card games with them just like her parents did for her kids. Sharlene loved the unique personality and laugh from each grandchild. They all have so many memories stored away in their hearts to last a lifetime. Each one shared their very own special moment:

– Sasha cherishes the times when they would spread out all her granny’s jewelry, while she explained where each piece came from, and let Sasha try on every one.

– Wesley cherishes the times when his granny took him and all his cousins on walks at the campgrounds, and they would pretend to be Power Rangers on a mission. He also loved the moment he introduced her to her two great grandchildren who she was fortunate enough to meet.

– Sophia cherishes the times when they sat in bed eating snacks while watching Pearl Harbor.

– Shelby cherishes making brownies and watching Dance Moms every Tuesday evening.

– Colby cherishes the times getting off the school bus and his granny would have slushies made for them.

Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents, Paul V. Page and Marjorie N. Sanders; her sister, Shirley G. Lusby; and brother, Ronald P. Page. She will be loved and remembered for eternity.

A graveside service for Sharlene took place Thursday, July 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Big Piney Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.