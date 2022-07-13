State Rep. Cook to hold Mobile Office Events

Office of Rep. Bennie Cook

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State Representative Bennie Cook has announced he will hold mobile offices in the following locations on July 18, 2022:

Houston: 10 – 11:00 a.m. at the Texas County Justice Center Multipurpose Room, 519 North Grand Avenue.

Licking: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Licking City Hall, 125 South Main Street.

Raymondville: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Village of Raymondville Community Room, 209 East Hwy B.

Summersville: 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Summersville City Hall, 195 Rogers Avenue.

Cabool: 4:15 – 5:15 p.m. at the Cabool City Hall, 618 Main Street.

State Representative Bennie Cook has announced he will hold a mobile office in the following location on July 22, 2022:

Roby: 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the Public Water Supply District #1 Community Room, 12362 Hwy 32.

Representative Cook plans to hold mobile office events across the district to meet with constituents to assist them with issues, questions or concerns they might have with the state government. Additional mobile office events will be held in Howell, Wright, Texas, Phelps and Pulaski counties.

For more information about the events, call Representative Cook’s Office of Constituent Services at 573-751-1490.