Volunteers make Truck & Tractor Pull a success

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Over 1,000 people attended the MMTTPA Truck & Tractor Pull at R&S Track on Saturday evening, July 9. Spectators enjoyed watching some of Mid-Missouri’s finest pullers compete on the track located on Shafer Road, just northwest of Licking. All the favorite foods were available, with volunteers and vendors busy at and around the cookshack. Door prize drawings were interspersed throughout the evening, and a drawing for a quilt was held, with Steve Reed the lucky winner.

As in many Licking events, it was the volunteers who made the evening happen. Whether at the cookshack, parking cars, keeping the track in shape, or elsewhere, the people behind the scenes represented a variety of individuals, organizations and businesses throughout the community.

Co-organizer Shellie Ogden offered a special thanks to the Licking Volunteer Fire Department, who used their tanker truck to wet down the field, getting it into shape for the event. Their members were also on hand at the event in case of an emergency. TCMH Hospital had EMTs present as well.

Dale Evans and crew kept the track in good repair throughout the evening. Luci Todaro lended her vocal talents and sang the national anthem to start the pull. FFA members helped with parking and in the cook shack during the event, which is an FFA fundraiser.

Sponsors for the event represented a large swath of businesses in and around the community, showing more support from the community for the fundraiser.

The results of the Licking pull are available on the MMTTPA Facebook page. Licking driver Jake Buckner finished second in the 6200 Pro-Street Trucks with his Chevy truck, Moonshine Express, but his evening ended early when he had to be towed from the track.

R&S Track owners Roy and Shellie Ogden anticipate having another pulling event in September or October, but the date is yet to be determined.

Photos by Shari Harris