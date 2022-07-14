Leadership team takes helm at TCMH with CEO exit

TCMH

HOUSTON, Mo. – Following a meeting of the Texas County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees on Wednesday, July 13, Chris Strickland is no longer employed at TCMH. Strickland was chief executive officer at TCMH, a position he assumed in April 2021.

Board members unanimously voted in favor of the employment decision. Following the vote, the board appointed an interim leadership team to manage the day-to-day business of the hospital. The leadership team is Linda Pamperien, TCMH chief financial officer; Courtney Owens, TCMH chief nursing officer; Bill Bridges, TCMH director of emergency medical services; Jeff Gettys, TCMH director of projects and foundation.

The TCMH Board of Trustees released the following statement on Thursday. “We have and always will try to do what’s best for the employees and the patients of this hospital.” Board members asked the leadership team to assist them in continuing to move the hospital forward during the time of transition.

Retention of current medical staff and recruiting of additional medical staff continue to be top priorities at TCMH. The completion of the surgery department at the hospital will continue as planned as well as other projects that are underway.