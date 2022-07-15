Obituary – Donnie G. James

Donnie Gene James was born on January 10, 1944, in Shannon County, Mo. He passed away July 13, 2022, in Springfield, Mo.

Donnie is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Joyce James; parents, Arthur and Lela James; brothers, Archie James, Frank James, Danny James and infant brother, Ronald Dale James; sisters, Geraldine Brimm, Wilma Gant and Shirley Maddox.

He is survived by one sister, Nadine (Mick) Cameron; and one brother, David (Alta) James. He was blessed with four children, Donnie James Jr. (Debbie) of Claremore, Okla., Steve James (Ranell) of Houston, Mo., Mike James of Tyrone, Mo., and daughter, Sheila (Donnie) Hall of Evansville, Ind. Donnie is also survived by six grandchildren, Jennifer James of Glasgow, Scotland, Perry and Christopher James of Claremore, Okla., Nicole Burks of Licking, Mo., Austin Hall of Madison, Wis., and Emily Hall of Chattanooga, Tenn.; and eight great grandchildren, Wyatt, Emma, Easton, Greycen, Jax, Lexie, Castin and Blakely.

He enjoyed gardening, spending time with family, and his dog Sally. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation for Donnie will take place Monday, July 18, 2022, from 10 – 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home on Monday, July 18, 2022. Interment will follow in Tyrone Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.