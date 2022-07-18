Obituary – Maurice “Morris” Wade

Maurice “Morris” Glenn Wade, 81, of Licking, Mo., passed away July 18, 2022. Morris was born on September 16, 1940, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Max and Mabel (Firestine) Wade.

Morris worked as a laborer for the MoDOT Highway Department, eventually retiring from his position. Morris enjoyed jig dancing, fishing, deer and turkey hunting, and hunting in general.

Morris is survived by his wife, Wilma Irene Wade; son, Danny Wade and wife, Debbie; sisters, Peggy Ward and Ruth Wheeler; brother, Roy Wade; seven grandchildren; two step grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four step grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Irene James; two brothers, Bud Wade and Jr. Wade; and sister, Melba Sliger.

A service for Morris was held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home with Rev. Erin McConnell officiating. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11 a.m. Interment followed at Shafer Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.