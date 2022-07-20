In this edition: July 21, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See this week’s edition for the election notices and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, August 2!

Sometimes it’s hard to grasp the word and concept of “Free,” explains Rick Mansfield in Reflections from the Road. Larry Dablemont shares history, friendships and “The Cave on the Piney.”

The Texas County Museum of Art & History houses great archives of both; they also enjoy seeing history being made. Administrator Jackie Duncan also muses on, “It’s a small world.”

’Tis the season for a Fresh Peach Pie; get the recipe submitted by Carolyn Wulff, in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

Be part of a Barn Quilt class; paint your own and find out where others are in the community.

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline has gone live in Missouri.

Texas County Memorial Hospital is hosting a Baby Quest Adventure, a no-cost educational community event for expecting and new parents, grandparents, babysitters and others who are interested.

See new research on “Clever COVID-19.”

The winners of the 2023 Small Town Showcase “Featured Five” have been announced.

Senator Karla Eslinger is pleased with budget bills passed in regards to “Funding Education and Health Care.”

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton has tested several free tools for 3-D design while working on a model railroad bridge; he shares the results in “Computer Aided Design.”

What does turnip planting day have to do with national government and why?

Remember to “Park.Look.Lock.” as the temperatures rise.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Board of Aldermen and the Licking Police Department, the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

