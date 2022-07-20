By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The LPHC 4th Annual Bike Show was held Saturday at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, again providing the opportunity for bikers, junior bikers, community organizations, friends and families to meet, share stories and visit, have fun and win prizes.

Photos by Christy Porter

Greeting attendees and registering the motorcyclists and bicyclists for trophies and prizes were Jim Wilson, area Christian Motorcyclists Association (CMA) chapter president and Butch Spacek.

The Men’s Ministries were cooking and serving hamburgers and hot dogs, with accompaniments available, as were an array of desserts. Popular in hopes of defeating the heat were the snow cones.

CMA had a booth offering information. Bike blessings were available with Ron Stow, CMA Chaplain, and CMA members Danny and Leslie Stagner, and Norman Dolde, as was individual prayer with those who desired it.

Bikers for Christ and the Combat Vets Association also had membership in attendance.

Licking United Community Help Center was on site with representatives George and Terry Snelling, who offered information about the center, peppermints to all, and assorted stuffed animals for the younger ones.

A bounce house proved to be fun for younger attendees.

Erin McConnell, Pastor at LPHC, emceed the show and consistently drew tickets for door prizes. McConnell offered a devotion on how God created us in His image, knitted together with love and our individual uniqueness. He continued with how all experiences create our identity and give us our patches; with Christ we get a new jacket. An invitation was extended prior to trophies being awarded.

Several of the youth participated in the junior bicycle contest, with winners: Savarah, first place; Dex, second place; and Alex, third place.

In the motorcycle contest, proud bikers were: Larry Cline, first place; Dylan Vestal, second place; and Rowe Cavelli, third place. No ugly bike trophy was awarded.

Biker Sunday was held the following day at 10:45 a.m. with a meal and fellowship to follow.

