Obituary – Dana L. Barton

Dana Ladena Barton was born April 29, 1958, to Ernie and Leona (Daugherty) Skaggs, and passed away July 18, 2022.

Dana married Larry (Pepsi) Teem on February 6, 1976. To this union two children were born, Trisha and Anthony. After Larry’s passing in February 2001, Dana married Lonnie Barton on May 24, 2003.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren who each held a special place in her heart. She had a love for the outdoors; hunting became a hobby that she and Lonnie loved to do together. Dana enjoyed flea marketing, a good auction, and making sure her flowers were always beautiful. When it was too hot or cold outside, Dana enjoyed spending time indoors working on a craft project or quilting. Anyone that knew her knew she had a special love for decorating her entire home, inside and out, for each and every holiday season.

Dana is survived by her husband, Lonnie Barton; daughter, Trisha (Dwaine) Adey of Houston; son, Anthony Teem of Houston; bonus daughter, Lanell Barton of Mt. Home, Ark.; grandchildren, Sarah, Zachary, Trenton, Andrew, Ajreanna, Wyatt and Mesha; great-granddaughter, Everly; as well as many nieces, nephews, family, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Leona; husband, Larry Teem; sister, Barbara (Skaggs) Ferguson; and brothers, Gary Skaggs, Terry Skaggs and Jake Skaggs.

A visitation for Dana was held on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Evans Funeral Home from 6 – 8 p.m. A funeral service was held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Murray officiating. Pallbearers are Zachary Adey, Trenton Adey, Andrew Teem, Doug Diekmann, Jeremy Diekmann and Tyler Skaggs. Interment followed at Dykes Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dana’s name may be made to Dykes Cemetery.