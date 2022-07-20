Progressive Ozark Bank hosts Pool Day

Photo by Shari Harris
Progressive Ozark Bank’s Licking branch hosted a Pool Day at the Licking Aquatic Center, covering the admission for all attending. It was a popular event, and 235 people participated. Some of the attendees expressed how much the day was appreciated directly to Progressive Ozark Bank staff. Among those enjoying the day were Brooklyn Stone and Kamryn Ramsey, front row, from left. In back, from left, are Progressive Ozark Bank VP/Licking Market Manager Jason Stone, Supervisor Elizabeth Revelle, and Head Personal Banker Billie Ramsey.