Obituary – Mary Jane Sullins

Mary Jane Sullins, 75, was born July 20, 1946, in Success, Mo., to Jesse Vernon (Jack) and Dollie Mae Buckner. She departed this life on July 13, 2022, in Rolla, Mo.

She married Kenneth Sullins on June 11, 1971, and they celebrated 47 years together. To this union three daughters were born, Melena Marie, Meranda Leann and Metrina Arlene. She had one very special grandson, Trenton Lee, whom she loved with all her heart. She had two stepchildren, Kevin Sullins and Melissa Johnson.

Mary Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; daughter, Melena; parents, Jesse (Jack) and Dollie Buckner; brother, Vernon Buckner; sisters, Patsy Sullins, Vera Faye Cook and Linda Mae; sister-in-law, Anita Buckner; brother-in-law, Charles Cook; along with her in-laws, brother and sister in laws on the Sullins side of her family.

She is survived by her daughters, Meranda and Metrina (Donald Hall Jr.); grandson, Trenton Lee; brothers, Herbert Buckner (Aveda), Gary Buckner (Laura), Wayne Buckner (Janet), Dean Buckner (Brenda); brothers in law, Frank Sullins and Randy Earl Sullins (Dawn); sisters in law, Brenda Kay Sullins and Mary Burton; and many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved spending time with and loved them dearly.

Mary Jane was employed for 54 years as a Sewing Machine Operator. She enjoyed spending time and having a cup of coffee with all her family and friends. She loved being outside, planting her flowers and rose bushes. She mostly loved spending time with her two daughters and grandson, whom she was very proud of and loved dearly.

A small memorial ceremony will be held at Craddock Cemetery on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Jason Akers officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.