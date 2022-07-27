In this edition: July 28, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

See this week’s edition for the election notices and don’t forget to vote on Tuesday, August 2!

Will a visit by Rick Mansfield, Reflections from the Road, to an iconic eatery bring back “Hats, Checks and Courtesy?” Larry Dablemont paddles the Big Piney with Jim Barr and Charlie Curran, sharing stories and memories of “The Bluff and the Pipeline.”

Cindy Fronterhouse-Badgett, librarian at the Texas County Library-Licking, shares a Thursday, July 14, visit from special guest Pirate Blue Coat. The Summer Reading Program concluded the Thursday sessions last week with a visit from the Kaleidoscope Discovery Center building remote LEGO cars.

Educational information for Licking R-VIII and post-secondary institutions is available this week.

New events are coming up at the Licking Senior Center; see Cindy’s column and mark your calendars.

Put Fresh Apple Pie on your plate with a recipe submitted by Suzie Blackburn, in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

In this month’s Texas County 911, Terra Culley provides insight from dispatch on “Hot Summer Days,” and being prepared for an emergency.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton’s computer had a significant failure and provided an opportunity for “Trying a New Thing.”

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

The Licking News is a great way to keep in touch with the Licking community. Great weekly columns, job listings, area-wide menus, city, county and state updates, obituaries, local area coming events and classifieds are all included in the paper edition this week.

Online subscriptions of The Licking News are now available.

The Licking News print edition may be picked up at these fine locations: in Licking, Town & Country Supermarket, Corner Express, Rinne Fast & Friendly, Casey’s General Store, Dollar General, Rinne Pharmacy, Route 63 Liquor, Friend Lumber Company, Feedlot Cafe, Country Crafts & Flea Market, and at the counter or at the paper box in front of The Licking News office; in Houston, Corner Express and Casey’s General Store; in Salem at The Salem News Office; and in Edgar Springs at Dollar General and Widener’s General Store.