Local veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Licking Girl Scout Troop 10269 honored area veterans, including one of their own, on Monday, July 18, at Licking VFW Post 6337. Post members and veterans from different conflicts and military branches received Quilts of Valor along with signed cards from the Girl Scout troop that unequivocally conveyed, “Thank you for your service and sacrifice in serving our nation.”

Veterans proudly accepting the handcrafted quilts included Ed Folger, Vietnam; Virgil Zeller, Vietnam; Ed Bennett, Vietnam; Kim Wolfe, Enduring Freedom; Kim accepted for Jim Wolfe, Enduring Freedom; Dennis McKinney, Vietnam; Aaron Hall, Desert Storm; Harry Brevoort, Vietnam; Eric Swingle, Iraqi Freedom; Swingle accepted for Wilfred Asselin, Vietnam; and Girl Scout Leader Gayla Bratton, Vietnam.

Presenting the Quilts of Valor were Licking Girl Scout Troop 10269 leaders Sarah Reese and Gayla Bratton; members Gwendolyn Campbell, Sierra Lerma, Alexa Fisk, Riley Shearing and Catherine Jackson (not present); and adult helpers Mary Hutchson, Lori Rogers, Bobby Schlegel, Amber Suson and Michelle Jackson.

Photos by Christy Porter

A Quilt of Valor® (QOV) is a heartfelt handcrafted quilt that is awarded to a Service Member or Veteran who has been touched by war.

Troop Leader Sarah Reese pieced, quilted and completed the quilts that were presented to the veterans. She loves to quilt and uses her expertise to make Quilts of Valor, honoring veterans, but also in honor of her three brothers who were members of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army. A total of 13 quilts using 15 different quilt patterns were gifted from the troop, with 11 presented to Licking VFW members and Bratton.

For next year’s presentation to military veterans, the Girl Scouts will actually be helping make the quilts while they learn to sew.

The troop also donates lap quilts and cookies to the Missouri Veterans Home in St. James.

Prior to the presentation, attendees enjoyed a delicious meal of chicken alfredo, beef roast with potatoes, carrots and onions, side dishes of mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, garlic bread, watermelon and assorted cake desserts prepared by Joyous Folger.

For more information on becoming a member of VFW Post 6337 or on Post programs, contact the Post at 573-674-4214. If you’re interested in becoming a part of the Ladies’ Auxiliary, contact Princess Fahnestock at 417-260-3093 or Adonia Rask at 417-260-0916. If you have interest in participating with Licking Girl Scout Troop 10269 contact Sarah Reese at 573-201-4012.