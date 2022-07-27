Road Rally weekend

The Missouri Ozark Rally will be held in southern Texas County this Saturday, July 30. The action begins with the Parc Expose at the Texas County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Rally organizers explain this is where fans can see the cars up close and meet the drivers.

A spectator point will allow a view of stages 2, 4, 5 and 7. To reach the spectator point, two miles north of Cabool, you’ll turn east from Highway 63 onto Highway U and follow it to Highway 137. Turn right on Highway 137, and in 4.8 miles, you’ll turn right on Freedom Road. The spectator point is 1.9 miles down Freedom Road.

Three course cars will pass first. They will officially close the road and verify that everything is ready. These will be numbered, in order, 000, 00, and 0.The latter will be traveling at near competition speed. Once the 0 car has reached the end of the stage and reported on conditions, the first competitor will be allowed to start, so expect some time to elapse before you see the first race car.

The competitors will typically be released at one minute intervals. Once all competitors have run, several sweep vehicles will follow. The final vehicle you will see is known as “Green Light” and will have a green flashing beacon or light bar. Until Green Light passes your location, the road is still closed and you must not enter or cross it.

At the spectator point, you are welcome to be at any location behind the yellow banner tape. You may not be in any location marked by red banner tape.

There will be several rally officials at the spectator point, who will be identifiable by safety vests and credential cards. If you have any questions, they will be able to help you. It is critical for your safety and the operation of the rally that you follow any instructions they provide. Unsafe or unruly spectators can stop competition.

Race organizers urge spectators to please be sure to pack out any trash, and respect the property of the adjacent landowners to the spectator points.

The competition will finish at the Texas County Fairgrounds from 4 to 5 p.m.