Youth program means education and fun

IECA

LICKING, Mo. – Madison Lane, Licking; Destiny Miller, Plato; Delanie Rowland, Houston; Alex Chinn, Rolla; Aimee Yearwood, Summersville and Jaiden Briggs, Summersville were among the 90 high school students from across Missouri who participated in the Missouri Electric Cooperative CYCLE (Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience) program. The conference was held July 13-15, 2022, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Jefferson City. They were sponsored by Intercounty Electric Cooperative Association.

Each year in July, this action-filled three days provides high school students opportunities to learn first-hand what it is like to be involved in politics, the cooperative form of business and being a leader. The program included nationally known speakers and time at the Missouri State Capitol learning how a bill goes through the process to become a law. To learn more about electric cooperatives, the group was divided up into teams that competed in various events like the “build a cooperative” game. Another highlight was hearing from the Rachel’s Challenge Organization. Rachel’s family and friends speak to youth around the world about Rachel’s legacy of being a positive role model to everyone she met in life. Students also toured the Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City, Mo., and saw a live powerline demonstration as well as several electric vehicles at the Association of Missouri Electric Cooperative headquarters.

The CYCLE program is in its 19th year and is a recipient of the National Community Youth Service award for the top youth program among all electric cooperatives in the country.

For more information about AMEC youth programs, contact coordinator Chris Massman at cmassman@amec.org or go to www.moyouthtour.com/cycle.