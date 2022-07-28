Obituary – Scotty L. Wade

Scotty Lee Wade passed away July 18, 2022, at the age of 73, in his home “On The Edge” near Boiling Springs.

Scotty was born March 13, 1949, to Leslie and Vera Wade. He was raised with his sister Charolette and younger brother Randy. Scotty graduated from Licking High School in 1967 and went on to attend Missouri State University in Springfield, Mo., earning his bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Scotty worked for many years aside his father Les hanging drywall. After his father’s retirement, Scotty went to work at Fort Leonard Wood for the federal government as Chief Medical Claims Officer. He worked in this field for over 20 years. In his late 20s, Scotty became interested in karate and excelled in this way of life, quickly becoming a third-degree black belt. He opened his own Karate Dojo and taught for several years in Licking, Salem and Houston.

Scotty lived most of his life in the Boiling Springs area. He loved canoeing, fishing and simply LOVED the area. His passion for the outdoors, gardening, wildlife and sharing his love with others was apparent in everything he did. When he wasn’t enjoying his home or spending time with his family, his other hobby was found in the many Harley Davidson motorcycles that he owned. Scotty loved his Harleys and was still riding them up until his passing. On more than one occasion, Scotty made trips to California to see family on his motorcycle, often camping along the way.

Over the last several years Scotty battled cancer and beat the illness on two different occasions. To beat cancer twice, Scotty became a tedious student of herbal medicine and maintained a large greenhouse “On The Edge.” He was cancer free and enjoying life, encouraging others in their faith, and working on his newest business venture of rehabbing a home as a vacation property near Branson, Mo.

Scotty always enjoyed spending time with friends and family especially the annual Christmas get together at his sister’s home. He enjoyed watching his grandsons, Cody, Cole, and Trey, play baseball. He would often travel far and wide to watch them play, and after the games, he loved helping them discover new exercise techniques based on his karate training. He also loved battling wits against Bennett in games of chess or in an inquisitive conversation.

He is survived by his sister, Charolette Watskey and husband Jim; daughters, Joey Roberts and son in law Billy, Veronica Gardner and son in law Randy, Skye Doty and son in law Waylon, and Brooke Wade; grandchildren, Cody Roberts, Cole Roberts, Trey Gardner, Bennett Gardner, Stetson Doty, River Vaughn and Adler; and one great granddaughter, Ivy Eleanor Roberts. He also was blessed to be surrounded by three very special people that he treasured, his niece, Lisa Wade, and his two nephews, Troy Wade and Tyler Watskey.

Scotty’s family would like to thank everyone for their kind words, thoughts, prayers and condolences at his untimely passing.

A memorial gathering for Scotty will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.