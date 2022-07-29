Obituary – Jacqueline “Jackie” Jackson

Jacqueline Carol Jackson, 76, of Licking, Mo., passed away on July 21, 2022, at her home. She was born March 8, 1946, in Modesto, Calif., to Jack Williams and Maudie Mace.

Jackie spent her early childhood in Modesto, Calif. After the passing of her mother, Jackie moved with her uncle, Jap Mace, to Roby, Mo., where she grew up. She married Ronald Jackson and they had a happy marriage for 36 years. Together, they raised two children, Dwayne and Harlan Jackson.

Jackie enjoyed sewing, quilting, wine making, music and taking care of others. She loved all dogs, especially her dogs, Angel and Daisy. Throughout her life, Jackie worked as a bus driver, a census taker and in home health care.

Jackie is survived by her sons, Harlan Jackson and Dwayne Jackson; five grandchildren, Dakota Jackson, Blaine Jackson, Tyler Fisher, Carla McNulty and Lexi Taylor; and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Jackson; and her parents.

Jackie was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She was always taking care of others. Jackie Jackson will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

A graveside service for Jackie was held on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. at Craddock Cemetery with Pastor Rob Lilly officiating. Pallbearers were Harlan Jackson, Dakota Jackson, Blaine Jackson, Tyler Fisher and Dwayne Jackson. A visitation was held from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Fox Funeral Home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.