Eastbound U.S. Route 60 in Texas County reduced for pavement repairs

MoDOT

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. – Eastbound U.S. Route 60 in Texas County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs.

The section of roadway is located 2 miles east of Cabool, Mo., near Route AV.

Weather permitting; work will be performed Monday, August 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.