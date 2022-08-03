Clark sentenced to 25 years

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Kenneth Clark, of Cabool, was sentenced Monday in the courtroom of Judge John D. Beger to 25 years incarceration in the Missouri Department of Corrections for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend, Susan Campbell. A 15 year sentence for kidnapping was also handed down, to run concurrent with the 25 year sentence.

Clark entered an Alford Plea on May 25, 2022, admitting the state had enough evidence to find him guilty of the charges of second degree murder and kidnapping. Witnesses saw Clark force Campbell into a vehicle at the Walmart parking lot in Houston on August 19, 2018. Two hours later, authorities found Campbell deceased from multiple gunshot wounds and Clark suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in his vehicle, parked at a business in Roby. A separate crime scene was identified near Roby Lake.