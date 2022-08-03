In this edition: August 4, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

Rick Mansfield, Reflections from the Road, tells the story of “Two Farmers,” and two friends. Larry Dablemont shares “A Sure-Fire ’Coon Remedy.”

The Texas County Museum of Art & History is in its 18th year, and is urging all to renew membership or begin a new membership. There are also new workshops available for participation.

Many at the Licking Senior Center are enjoying game night; check out their other activities and their weekly menu.

Enjoy a salad served cold with the recipe submitted by Linda Mondy, in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

Educational information for Licking R-VIII and Phelps County R-III is available this week, and MSU graduates have been announced. The Missouri Department of Conservation has partnered with Meramec Hills Master Naturalist Chapter for a free back-to-school fishing event next week.

Fort Leonard Wood opens their gates for a unique event.

If you enjoy learning about family and community history, you may be interested in a free online genealogy series.

A pertinent workshop on “Drought and your farm” will be held in Texas County on Tuesday, August 9. Also of interest is a program on “Buying Beef Direct from the Farm,” beginning Monday, August 8. The University of Missouri is offering a fall gardening series beginning August 18.

Texas County Memorial Hospital has achieved bronze-level Safe Sleep Certification and Dr. Chad Law joins the hospital part-time. An interesting article on prenatal opioid exposure and how it may trigger neurological and behavioral changes later in life is on this week’s health page.

Are you a Missouri veteran who enjoys hunting? Sign up is available for the Hero Deer Hunt now.

Results from the June Texas County Inspection Report and June’s Water Sampling are available.

Tech Talk’s Scott Hamilton’s shares the “Carrington Event,” an historical event of astronomy news.

Keep current with reports and updates from the Licking Police Department and Fire Department, the Texas County Coroner, Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department, MoDOT and MSHP.

