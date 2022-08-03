Winners abound at Texas County Fair
By Shari Harris, Publisher
The 2022 Texas County Livestock Fair was held Tuesday through Saturday last week at the Texas County Fairgrounds near Houston. Shows held throughout the week included Youth and Open Rabbit, Poultry, Hog, Sheep, Goats, Beef, Dairy Cattle, and Dairy Goat; Showmanship for Poultry, Rabbit, Goat, Sheep, Steer and Pig; the Sheep and Goat Fashion Show; and a Tractor Parade.
Photos by Christy Porter
Saturday morning, winners were announced at the awards ceremony, which was followed by a tractor parade, a supporter’s appreciation dinner and the livestock sale.
Photos by Shari Harris
Award winners in this year’s livestock fair were as follows.
Division: Beef
Mattie McKee – Grand Champion Market Steer
Kolten Gayer – Reserve Champion Market Steer
Carlie Tuttle – Grand Champion Replacement Heifer
Nova Gentry – Reserve Champion Replacement Heifer
Rydden Hayes – Showmanship, 8 and under
Elsie Roark – Showmanship, 9-11
Kaylee Virtue – Showmanship, 12-15
Alyssa Stinnett – Supreme Female; Showmanship, 16 and over
Brynlee Cobb – Herdsmanship, Junior
Kari Jordan – Herdsmanship, Senior; Rate of Gain; 2nd Place Carcass Steer
Braxton Williams – Supreme Male
Kaden Gaither – 1st Place Carcass Steer
Addison Cook – 3rd Place Carcass Steer
Division: Swine
Ava Koch – Grand Champion Market Hog
Jaden Brotherton – Supreme Breeding Gilt; Grand Champion Gilt; Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog; Showmanship, 16 and over
Eli Koch – Showmanship, 11 and under
Ava Koch – Showmanship, 12-15
Kaden McGuire – Herdsmanship, 13 and under
Wuertley family – Herdsmanship, 14 and over
Josephine Hill – 1st Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit
Olivia Ice – 2nd Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit
Harlow Kell – 3rd Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit
Tabitha Wuertley – Rate of Gain
Division: Sheep
Sadie Schober – Grand Champion Market Ram
Jaden Brotherton – Grand Champion Ewe; Reserve Champion Market Ram; Showmanship, 16 and over
Bentley Neuroth – Showmanship, 6-8
Emmie Schober – Showmanship, 9-11
Sadie Schober – Showmanship, 12-15
Kari Jordan – 1st Place Carcass Merit
Ty Rouse – 2nd Place Carcass Merit
Evan Jordan – 3rd Place Carcass Merit
Myla Woods – Supreme Ram Open
Division: Goats
Jessica Bratton – Supreme Champion Senior Doe Meat Goat
Alexis Hoehner – Supreme Champion Junior Doe Meat Goat; Grand Champion Market Goat; Intermediate Showmanship, 12-15
Baylee Ryan – Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat
Brook Ryan – Rate of Gain Meat Goat
Kinley Hoehner – Junior Showmanship, 8-11
Annabelle Medlin – Senior Showmanship, 16-21
Colson Enfield – Grand Champion Junior Doe Dairy Goat; Grand Champion Junior Buck; Best Junior Doe in Show; Junior Showmanship 12 and Under
Photos by Christy Porter
Division: Poultry
Josh Anderson – Supreme Overall Champion Male
Myla Woods – Supreme Overall Champion Female; Reserve Champion Specialty Fowl; Grand and Reserve Champion Waterfowl; Reserve Champion Meat Pen
Isaiah Mayberry – Supreme Overall Champion Bantam Male
Russell Stallcup-Millie Fluer – Supreme Overall Champion Bantam Female
Colson Enfield – Grand Champion Specialty Fowl
McCoy Gentry – Grand Champion Meat Pen
Jaden WIlkerson – Senior Showmanship
Conner Stallcup – Intermediate Showmanship
Russell Stallcup – Junior Showmanship
Photos by Winter Murray
Division: Rabbits
Myla Woods – Grand Champion Meat Pen; Grand Champion Fryer; Reserve Best in Youth Show; Showmanship, 8-11
Colson Enfield – Best in Youth Show; Reserve Champion Meat Pen
Alaina Witte – Showmanship, 12-15
Ashlynn Law – Showmanship, 16 and over
Alex Enfield – Best in Open Show
Sheryl Lay – Reserve Best in Open Show
Division: Tractors
Ty Rouse – Best in Show
Awards were also given for rarest tractor and ugliest tractor, but names were unable to be verified at print time.
Editor’s Note: Dairy Cattle prizes were awarded prior to Saturday. We regret and apologize for any omissions or misspellings that occurred in the names of the winners.