Winners abound at Texas County Fair

The 2022 Texas County Livestock Fair was held Tuesday through Saturday last week at the Texas County Fairgrounds near Houston. Shows held throughout the week included Youth and Open Rabbit, Poultry, Hog, Sheep, Goats, Beef, Dairy Cattle, and Dairy Goat; Showmanship for Poultry, Rabbit, Goat, Sheep, Steer and Pig; the Sheep and Goat Fashion Show; and a Tractor Parade.

Photos by Christy Porter

Saturday morning, winners were announced at the awards ceremony, which was followed by a tractor parade, a supporter’s appreciation dinner and the livestock sale.

Photos by Shari Harris

Award winners in this year’s livestock fair were as follows.

Division: Beef

Mattie McKee – Grand Champion Market Steer

Kolten Gayer – Reserve Champion Market Steer

Carlie Tuttle – Grand Champion Replacement Heifer

Nova Gentry – Reserve Champion Replacement Heifer

Rydden Hayes – Showmanship, 8 and under

Elsie Roark – Showmanship, 9-11

Kaylee Virtue – Showmanship, 12-15

Alyssa Stinnett – Supreme Female; Showmanship, 16 and over

Brynlee Cobb – Herdsmanship, Junior

Kari Jordan – Herdsmanship, Senior; Rate of Gain; 2nd Place Carcass Steer

Braxton Williams – Supreme Male

Kaden Gaither – 1st Place Carcass Steer

Addison Cook – 3rd Place Carcass Steer

Division: Swine

Ava Koch – Grand Champion Market Hog

Jaden Brotherton – Supreme Breeding Gilt; Grand Champion Gilt; Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog; Showmanship, 16 and over

Eli Koch – Showmanship, 11 and under

Ava Koch – Showmanship, 12-15

Kaden McGuire – Herdsmanship, 13 and under

Wuertley family – Herdsmanship, 14 and over

Josephine Hill – 1st Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit

Olivia Ice – 2nd Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit

Harlow Kell – 3rd Place Ultrasound Carcass Merit

Tabitha Wuertley – Rate of Gain

Division: Sheep

Sadie Schober – Grand Champion Market Ram

Jaden Brotherton – Grand Champion Ewe; Reserve Champion Market Ram; Showmanship, 16 and over

Bentley Neuroth – Showmanship, 6-8

Emmie Schober – Showmanship, 9-11

Sadie Schober – Showmanship, 12-15

Kari Jordan – 1st Place Carcass Merit

Ty Rouse – 2nd Place Carcass Merit

Evan Jordan – 3rd Place Carcass Merit

Myla Woods – Supreme Ram Open

Division: Goats

Jessica Bratton – Supreme Champion Senior Doe Meat Goat

Alexis Hoehner – Supreme Champion Junior Doe Meat Goat; Grand Champion Market Goat; Intermediate Showmanship, 12-15

Baylee Ryan – Reserve Grand Champion Market Goat

Brook Ryan – Rate of Gain Meat Goat

Kinley Hoehner – Junior Showmanship, 8-11

Annabelle Medlin – Senior Showmanship, 16-21

Colson Enfield – Grand Champion Junior Doe Dairy Goat; Grand Champion Junior Buck; Best Junior Doe in Show; Junior Showmanship 12 and Under

Photos by Christy Porter

Division: Poultry

Josh Anderson – Supreme Overall Champion Male

Myla Woods – Supreme Overall Champion Female; Reserve Champion Specialty Fowl; Grand and Reserve Champion Waterfowl; Reserve Champion Meat Pen

Isaiah Mayberry – Supreme Overall Champion Bantam Male

Russell Stallcup-Millie Fluer – Supreme Overall Champion Bantam Female

Colson Enfield – Grand Champion Specialty Fowl

McCoy Gentry – Grand Champion Meat Pen

Jaden WIlkerson – Senior Showmanship

Conner Stallcup – Intermediate Showmanship

Russell Stallcup – Junior Showmanship

Photos by Winter Murray

Division: Rabbits

Myla Woods – Grand Champion Meat Pen; Grand Champion Fryer; Reserve Best in Youth Show; Showmanship, 8-11

Colson Enfield – Best in Youth Show; Reserve Champion Meat Pen

Alaina Witte – Showmanship, 12-15

Ashlynn Law – Showmanship, 16 and over

Alex Enfield – Best in Open Show

Sheryl Lay – Reserve Best in Open Show

Division: Tractors

Ty Rouse – Best in Show

Awards were also given for rarest tractor and ugliest tractor, but names were unable to be verified at print time.

Editor’s Note: Dairy Cattle prizes were awarded prior to Saturday. We regret and apologize for any omissions or misspellings that occurred in the names of the winners.