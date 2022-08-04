Stealing and kidnapping investigation leads to arrest

By Scott K. Lindsey, Texas Co. Sheriff

HOUSTON, Mo. (August 4, 2022) – On August 2, 2022, Texas County Deputies and a Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a business in the Hartshorn area for a report of an attempted abduction. A juvenile male report being approached by a man (later identified as Darryl Harris) at the business stating he would trade the boy $40 for a twenty-dollar bill. The juvenile stated Harris offered a handshake and then grabbed his arm pulling him toward a vehicle. Another juvenile was present and helped pull the boy away from Harris. The MSHP Trooper arrived on scene and detained Harris. Deputies arrived on scene and attempted to interview Harris. Harris refused answer questions and cursed at the deputies. Deputies arrested Harris and transported him to jail.

Darryl F. Harris, age 39, of Hartshorn, was incarcerated in the Texas County Jail. Harris was charged with Attempted stealing by physically taking, and Kidnapping 3rd Degree by Texas County Prosecuting Attorney Parke Stevens. Harris was held in jail pending a $150,000 bond.

The above charges are mere accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.