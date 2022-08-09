Obituary – Donald E. Hall

Donald E. Hall, 96, of Licking, passed away on August 8, 2022, at his home near Boiling Springs. Don was born in Keenes, Ill., on October 23, 1925, to Herbert C. and Lucy (Coil) Hall.

Don was raised with two sisters. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing and rockwork. He built a lake front property in Illinois for his family with quarry rock. Don was a truck driver for most of his life and was a member of the Teamsters Union.

Don is survived by his children, Jeff Hall (Susan Cole) of Licking, David Hall of Bucyrus, and Melody Muscott of Mattoon, Ill. He is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret June Hall; son, Jack Muscott; and grandson, Adam Lee Hall.

A graveside service for Don was held on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 1 p.m. at CT Smith Cemetery in Success. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.foxfh.net.