Classifieds: August 11 – August 17, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Moving Sale: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 1102 Industrial Dr., Houston. Large doll collection, kitchen items, yard items and lots of miscellaneous. H/16/1tc

Yard Sale: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 506 S. Airport Rd., Houston. Off to college, selling various items and clothes. H/16/1tp

Yard Sale: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, and Friday Aug. 12, 1110 W. Chestnut, Houston. Furniture, children’s clothing and toys, miscellaneous. H/16/1tp

For Sale:

For Sale: 2004 Wilderness camper, 29-1/2 ft., 5th wheel, 1 slideout, bunkhouse. 1989 Sea Ray boat, fiberglass,, 17 ft., 2000 125 hp Mercury outboard. 573-201-3195. L/32/1tp

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/32/1tp

For Sale: Logs for firewood. Call and/or leave a message. John A. West, 417-967-3136 H/15/2tp

For Sale: All sizes of passenger and light truck tires and lawn mower tires and tubes. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/15/2tc

For Sale: “Missives: The Eternal Quest,” a Christian fiction novel by DK Barnes, at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. Now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Books by Larry Dablemont, at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner, available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Maps Available: Texas County historical map of caves, springs, mills, evidence of early man, schools, complete guide to our past. Only $1 at the Houston Herald. H/40/tfp

Great Gift: “Images of Our Lives,” a 134-page pictorial history of Houston and Texas County. (Only $36) Available online and you will also receive a free digital copy at: http://www.magcloud.com/browse/issue/773173.

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals, need general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/15/4tp

Help Wanted: Part-time housekeeper and desk clerk at Southern Inn Motel, Houston. Call 417-967-4591. H/16/1tc

Help Wanted: Someone to drop off Houston Herald weekly at three Cabool locations. Perfect for someone traveling between communities. Inquire at Herald office. H/16/2tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Good used round bale feeder. Call 417-457-1015. L/32/1tc

Looking to Rent: Large two-or three-bedroom house in country, Houston area or within 30-mile ratio of Houston, 417-217-0110. H/15/2tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: House and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/31/tfp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Notice: No Trespassing on 10849 Prescott Road, Licking, under no circumstances unless invited. L/29/4tp

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service.. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more, 573-453-8844 H/14/10tp

Real Estate:

For Sale: 40 acres m/l two miles south of Edgar Springs. County road frontage, electric easement across property. Will not divide or finance. 573-308-6323. L/32/1tp