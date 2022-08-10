Coming Events August 11, 2022

BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

The Licking Assembly of God will be holding a Back to School Bash from 4 to 6 p.m. at the church, 205 Hwy. 63, on Saturday, August 13. There will be food, games, prizes and family fun for all ages. Free haircuts and hygiene items and much more!

STORM SIREN TESTING

Testing of the Licking storm sirens will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 18.

TEXAS CO. DEMOCRATIC CENTRAL COMMITTEE MTG.

The Texas County Democratic Central Committee required reorganizational meeting will be held beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the meeting room on the lower level of the County Government Center on Thursday, August 18. Everyone is welcome.

VENDORS WANTED – PICKIN’ ON THE PORCH

Vendors interested in participating in the Pickin’ on the Porch Fall Festival at the historic Licking Mill should contact Joan Brannam, TJ’s Flowers, at 573-674-2547. The festival will be September 24 at the mill, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SERVICE IN THE PARK

The Licking Ministerial Alliance will host a Service in the Park on Sunday, September 25, at Licking’s Old City Park. Food and fellowship begins at 5 p.m., followed by a shared message at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

LICKING FARMERS MARKET

The Licking Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church parking lot, 208 S. Main St., every Wednesday and Saturday through Saturday, August 27. Local garden produce, microgreens, inspected meat, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood products, crafts and more. Free to vendors! For more information call 573-674-3686.

CRAFT FAIR

There will be a craft fair at the corner of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs, 8 a.m. to close, the second Saturday of each month. If interested in participating, call 573-308-2103.

MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, now through September. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is August 11.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

