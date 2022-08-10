Old fashioned “bed turning” at Pickin’ on the Porch Fall Festival

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Pickin’ on the Porch and Fall Festival will be held on Saturday, September 24, at the historic Licking Mill. There are lots of fun events planned for the day, including the tradition of musical entertainment, mill tours, storytelling and vendors. This year numerous local and county organizations and services will also have a strong presence, sharing how they help the community, you and yours.

Many attendees from last year’s event shared how much they enjoyed the old fashioned “bed turning,” shared stories of their own personal quilts and who made them, and indicated they would enjoy more “bed turnings.” So, it has been decided to do it again! This year we invite the community to participate, as that’s how they were done in years gone by.

A “bed turning” is a quilt “show and tell.” A social event that offered, for the most part, women an occasion to visit and share their fabric artwork and the personal history of their creation. Participants would bring a quilt that would be layered along with others’ quilts on a bed. Each would take a turn sharing the history and story of the quilt.

At this year’s “bed turning” we would like to include vintage and newer quilts with owners, all ages and genders, sharing the history and information of their own quilt. Your participation is greatly encouraged. Whether it’s a family heirloom or a quilt you have made or acquired, you may sign up to present your quilt, beginning now until the week before the event on September 24.

Information that may be included on the participation form is the quilt’s creator, age of the quilt, pattern, size, fabric used, and any stories related to the quilt. Assistance may be available if you are unsure of some aspects of the quilt.

Participation forms will be available at The Licking News, the Rock House and TJ’s Flowers. When submitting your form, a photo is appreciated but not required. All quilts will remain in the owner’s care except during the “bed turning.”

Fall Festival: Pickin’ on the Porch plans underway

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Licking Downtown Inc. held their monthly meeting Thursday, August 4. The main topics on the agenda were bids for painting the mill, and the next fundraising event, the Fall Festival: Pickin’ on the Porch.

Ongoing fundraising efforts have allowed for the replacement of boards and soffit in preparation for painting. Funds have also been accumulated toward the paint job. Three bids were received, with all bids beyond the funds that are currently available. A request for donations in an attempt to accomplish the project will be made. Fundraising events will also continue.

The next fundraising event, the fall festival known as “Pickin’ on the Porch,” will be held September 24. Organizers discussed activities they would like to see included in the event. First responders including the fire department, the police department, EMS services and the sheriff’s department have been contacted and are interested in participating. The county health department also plans to attend.

Vendor forms will be sent to prior vendors. The supply of hoodies has been replenished and 2023 calendar work will begin in an attempt to complete calendars in time for the festival. One musician has already agreed to participate in the event, and others will be contacted.

Vendors interested in participating in the event should contact Joan Brannam at TJ’s Flowers, 573-674-2547. Musicians interested in sharing their music for a good cause may contact Joan Brannam as well. Booth rentals, sales of Licking Mill memorabilia, and donations will help toward the painting of the mill.

Plans will be finalized at the next meeting, on September 1.