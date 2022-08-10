 Skip to content

Primary Election results

Photo by Christy Porter
Election officials made the voting process run smoothly; from left, front row, election judges Linda Garrett, Rita Mitchell, Diane Beers and Berna Dean Schultz; back row, Deputy County Clerk Linda Roberts and election judges Brenda Bartleson and Patricia Knight.

The Texas County Clerk’s Office released the unofficial results of the August 2 Primary Election. Texas County had a 23.47 percent turnout. Total ballots numbered 3,908 of 16,648 registered voters in the county.

 

Republican Party Ballots: 3,442

Democratic Party Ballots: 459

Libertarian Party Ballots: 3

Constitution Party Ballots: 4

U.S. Senator (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 3,405

Eric Schmitt                          1,375    (40.38%)

Eric Greitens                            928    (27.25%)

Vicky Hartzler                          498    (14.63%)

Billy Long                                  416    (12.22%)

Mark McCloskey                           72    (2.11%)

Dave Schatz                                  21    (0.62%)

Patrick A Lewis                            19    (0.56%)

Eric McElroy                                14    (0.41%)

Robert Allen                                13    (0.38%)

Bernie Mowinski                        12    (0.35%)

Curtis D. Vaughn                          9   (0.26%)

Dave Sims                                       6   (0.18%)

Darrell Leon McClanahan III     5   (0.15%)

C.W. Gardner                                 4   (0.12%)

Rickey Joiner                                 4   (0.12%)

Dennis Lee Chilton                       3   (0.09%)

Robert Olson                                  3   (0.09%)

Deshon Porter                                1   (0.03%)

Hartford Tunnell                           1   (0.03%)

Kevin C. Schepers                          1   (0.03%)

Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr.         0   (0.00%)

U.S. Senator (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 449

Trudy Busch Valentine           193    (42.98%)

Lucas Kunce                               161    (35.86%)

Gena Ross                                       16    (3.56%)

Carla Coffee Wright                       16    (3.56%)

Jewel Kelly                                      16    (3.56%)

Spencer Toder                                15    (3.34%)

Lewis Rolen                                     11    (2.45%)

Pat Kelly                                              7   (1.56%)

Clarence (Clay) Taylor                      6   (1.34%)

Josh Shipp                                           5   (1.11%)

Ronald (Ron) William Harris         3   (0.67%)

U.S. Senator (Libertarian Party)

Total Votes: 3

Jonathan Dine                                  3      (100%)

U.S. Senator (Constitution Party)

Total Votes: 4

Paul Venable                                     4      (100%)

State Auditor (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 3,026

Scott Fitzpatrick                        1,847    (61.04%)

David Gregory                            1,179    (38.96%)

State Auditor (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 408

Alan Green                                    408       (100%)

State Auditor (Libertarian Party)

Total Votes: 3

John A. Hartwig Jr.                           3      (100%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 3,357

Jason Smith                               2,900    (86.39%)

Jacob Turner                                  457    (13.61%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Dem. Party)

Total Votes: 401

Randi McCallian                            401       (100%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Lib. Party)

Total Votes: 3

Jim Higgins                                          3      (100%)

State Representative Dist. 143 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 3,316

Bennie Cook                                  2,723    (82.12%)

Christopher Davis                             327    (9.86%)

Philip Lohmann                                266    (8.02%)

State Representative Dist. 143 (Dem. Party)

Total Votes: 405

Bernadette Holzer                           405       (100%)

Circuit Judge Circuit 25 Div. 2 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,652

John D. Beger                             2,652       (100%)

Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,717

Douglas Gaston                           2,717       (100%)

Presiding Commissioner (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,766

Scott Long                                    2,766       (100%)

Presiding Commissioner (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 404

Lee Kern                                          404       (100%)

County Clerk (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,753

Peggy Dixon Seyler                     2,753       (100%)

Clerk of the Circuit Court (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,728

Erin Smith                                     2,728       (100%)

Recorder of Deeds (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,811

Lindsay Koch                                 2,811       (100%)

Prosecuting Attorney (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,701

Parke J. Stevens Jr                       2,701       (100%)

Piney Township Committeeman (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 763

Mike Baker                                       470    (61.60%)

Andrew (Andy) Wells                     285    (37.35%)

Write-in                                                    8    (1.05%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

