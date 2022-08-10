Primary Election results

The Texas County Clerk’s Office released the unofficial results of the August 2 Primary Election. Texas County had a 23.47 percent turnout. Total ballots numbered 3,908 of 16,648 registered voters in the county.

Republican Party Ballots: 3,442

Democratic Party Ballots: 459

Libertarian Party Ballots: 3

Constitution Party Ballots: 4

U.S. Senator (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 3,405

Eric Schmitt 1,375 (40.38%)

Eric Greitens 928 (27.25%)

Vicky Hartzler 498 (14.63%)

Billy Long 416 (12.22%)

Mark McCloskey 72 (2.11%)

Dave Schatz 21 (0.62%)

Patrick A Lewis 19 (0.56%)

Eric McElroy 14 (0.41%)

Robert Allen 13 (0.38%)

Bernie Mowinski 12 (0.35%)

Curtis D. Vaughn 9 (0.26%)

Dave Sims 6 (0.18%)

Darrell Leon McClanahan III 5 (0.15%)

C.W. Gardner 4 (0.12%)

Rickey Joiner 4 (0.12%)

Dennis Lee Chilton 3 (0.09%)

Robert Olson 3 (0.09%)

Deshon Porter 1 (0.03%)

Hartford Tunnell 1 (0.03%)

Kevin C. Schepers 1 (0.03%)

Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 0 (0.00%)

U.S. Senator (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 449

Trudy Busch Valentine 193 (42.98%)

Lucas Kunce 161 (35.86%)

Gena Ross 16 (3.56%)

Carla Coffee Wright 16 (3.56%)

Jewel Kelly 16 (3.56%)

Spencer Toder 15 (3.34%)

Lewis Rolen 11 (2.45%)

Pat Kelly 7 (1.56%)

Clarence (Clay) Taylor 6 (1.34%)

Josh Shipp 5 (1.11%)

Ronald (Ron) William Harris 3 (0.67%)

U.S. Senator (Libertarian Party)

Total Votes: 3

Jonathan Dine 3 (100%)

U.S. Senator (Constitution Party)

Total Votes: 4

Paul Venable 4 (100%)

State Auditor (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 3,026

Scott Fitzpatrick 1,847 (61.04%)

David Gregory 1,179 (38.96%)

State Auditor (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 408

Alan Green 408 (100%)

State Auditor (Libertarian Party)

Total Votes: 3

John A. Hartwig Jr. 3 (100%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 3,357

Jason Smith 2,900 (86.39%)

Jacob Turner 457 (13.61%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Dem. Party)

Total Votes: 401

Randi McCallian 401 (100%)

U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Lib. Party)

Total Votes: 3

Jim Higgins 3 (100%)

State Representative Dist. 143 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 3,316

Bennie Cook 2,723 (82.12%)

Christopher Davis 327 (9.86%)

Philip Lohmann 266 (8.02%)

State Representative Dist. 143 (Dem. Party)

Total Votes: 405

Bernadette Holzer 405 (100%)

Circuit Judge Circuit 25 Div. 2 (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,652

John D. Beger 2,652 (100%)

Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,717

Douglas Gaston 2,717 (100%)

Presiding Commissioner (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,766

Scott Long 2,766 (100%)

Presiding Commissioner (Democratic Party)

Total Votes: 404

Lee Kern 404 (100%)

County Clerk (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,753

Peggy Dixon Seyler 2,753 (100%)

Clerk of the Circuit Court (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,728

Erin Smith 2,728 (100%)

Recorder of Deeds (Republican Party)

Total Votes: 2,811

Lindsay Koch 2,811 (100%)

Prosecuting Attorney (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 2,701

Parke J. Stevens Jr 2,701 (100%)

Piney Township Committeeman (Rep. Party)

Total Votes: 763

Mike Baker 470 (61.60%)

Andrew (Andy) Wells 285 (37.35%)

Write-in 8 (1.05%)