Primary Election results
The Texas County Clerk’s Office released the unofficial results of the August 2 Primary Election. Texas County had a 23.47 percent turnout. Total ballots numbered 3,908 of 16,648 registered voters in the county.
Republican Party Ballots: 3,442
Democratic Party Ballots: 459
Libertarian Party Ballots: 3
Constitution Party Ballots: 4
U.S. Senator (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 3,405
Eric Schmitt 1,375 (40.38%)
Eric Greitens 928 (27.25%)
Vicky Hartzler 498 (14.63%)
Billy Long 416 (12.22%)
Mark McCloskey 72 (2.11%)
Dave Schatz 21 (0.62%)
Patrick A Lewis 19 (0.56%)
Eric McElroy 14 (0.41%)
Robert Allen 13 (0.38%)
Bernie Mowinski 12 (0.35%)
Curtis D. Vaughn 9 (0.26%)
Dave Sims 6 (0.18%)
Darrell Leon McClanahan III 5 (0.15%)
C.W. Gardner 4 (0.12%)
Rickey Joiner 4 (0.12%)
Dennis Lee Chilton 3 (0.09%)
Robert Olson 3 (0.09%)
Deshon Porter 1 (0.03%)
Hartford Tunnell 1 (0.03%)
Kevin C. Schepers 1 (0.03%)
Russel Pealer Breyfogle Jr. 0 (0.00%)
U.S. Senator (Democratic Party)
Total Votes: 449
Trudy Busch Valentine 193 (42.98%)
Lucas Kunce 161 (35.86%)
Gena Ross 16 (3.56%)
Carla Coffee Wright 16 (3.56%)
Jewel Kelly 16 (3.56%)
Spencer Toder 15 (3.34%)
Lewis Rolen 11 (2.45%)
Pat Kelly 7 (1.56%)
Clarence (Clay) Taylor 6 (1.34%)
Josh Shipp 5 (1.11%)
Ronald (Ron) William Harris 3 (0.67%)
U.S. Senator (Libertarian Party)
Total Votes: 3
Jonathan Dine 3 (100%)
U.S. Senator (Constitution Party)
Total Votes: 4
Paul Venable 4 (100%)
State Auditor (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 3,026
Scott Fitzpatrick 1,847 (61.04%)
David Gregory 1,179 (38.96%)
State Auditor (Democratic Party)
Total Votes: 408
Alan Green 408 (100%)
State Auditor (Libertarian Party)
Total Votes: 3
John A. Hartwig Jr. 3 (100%)
U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 3,357
Jason Smith 2,900 (86.39%)
Jacob Turner 457 (13.61%)
U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Dem. Party)
Total Votes: 401
Randi McCallian 401 (100%)
U.S. Representative Dist. 8 (Lib. Party)
Total Votes: 3
Jim Higgins 3 (100%)
State Representative Dist. 143 (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 3,316
Bennie Cook 2,723 (82.12%)
Christopher Davis 327 (9.86%)
Philip Lohmann 266 (8.02%)
State Representative Dist. 143 (Dem. Party)
Total Votes: 405
Bernadette Holzer 405 (100%)
Circuit Judge Circuit 25 Div. 2 (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 2,652
John D. Beger 2,652 (100%)
Associate Circuit Judge (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 2,717
Douglas Gaston 2,717 (100%)
Presiding Commissioner (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 2,766
Scott Long 2,766 (100%)
Presiding Commissioner (Democratic Party)
Total Votes: 404
Lee Kern 404 (100%)
County Clerk (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 2,753
Peggy Dixon Seyler 2,753 (100%)
Clerk of the Circuit Court (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 2,728
Erin Smith 2,728 (100%)
Recorder of Deeds (Republican Party)
Total Votes: 2,811
Lindsay Koch 2,811 (100%)
Prosecuting Attorney (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 2,701
Parke J. Stevens Jr 2,701 (100%)
Piney Township Committeeman (Rep. Party)
Total Votes: 763
Mike Baker 470 (61.60%)
Andrew (Andy) Wells 285 (37.35%)
Write-in 8 (1.05%)