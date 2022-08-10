Special guest Walter Plant makes music

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Over ninety attendees of all ages joined in the rhythm and music of musician and singer Walter Plant last Wednesday at the Licking Senior Center.

Plant lives outside the Houston, Texas, area, but likes to perform locally when visiting friends here, and has been doing so for 13 years.

“I’ve worked long and hard to get to this point,” Plant said, when speaking of his 52-years performing.

Gospel music is his main genre and preference, as it expresses his love for God and music, and he does it beautifully. However, when requested he can definitely play and sing country music; his rendition of “Ring of Fire” was complete with an impressive trill.

Plant taught himself to play, and plays music by ear and from the heart. With an instrument collection of four keyboards, his hands sweep across all while making music; bass pedals are played with his foot. He reads the words, when necessary, from a collection of sheet music printed in Braille.

As you listen and enjoy Plant’s music, you may not realize that Plant is blind and has been since birth. Knowing that and watching him perform is amazing. With a beautiful, strong voice inspired by obvious joy and happiness, and constant hand and foot movement creating the music, he is an inspiration.

With a hint of amusement, he says, “I need one more arm!” His sense of humor and positive personality are conveyed in conversation and with his audience while performing.

Joy, his wife of 27 years, is of great assistance as they perform several concerts each year, sharing the gospel through music.

The community has continued to express positive comments, shared Licking Senior Center Director Cindy Wampner.

Plant continued his local performances at the Anutt Community Church on Saturday evening.