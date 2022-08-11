Obituary – Raymond L. Skaggs

Raymond Leroy Skaggs, of Marshfield, Mo., passed away July 18, 2022, at the age of 90. He was born March 31, 1932, in Dennis, Kan., to Bert and Lucille (Carson) Skaggs.

Raymond was a member of Cowboys for Christ and attended the Show-Me Cowboy Church in Marshfield. He received partner of the year in 2019 from CGMA (Country Gospel Music Association) and comedian award in 2021. Raymond enjoyed training horses and painting with oils. He was well known in the Webster County area, as well as several other counties, for building fences for over 42 years until he was 82 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Lucille Skaggs; brother, James “Jim” Skaggs; brothers-in-law, Jack Bates and Noel Mooney; sister-in-law, Cora Skaggs; Raymond’s first wife, Ruth Skaggs; and nephews, Jonathan Skaggs and Bradley Skaggs.

Raymond is survived by his wife, Nikki Skaggs; his children, Mona Owens, Ben Skaggs, Jason Skaggs and wife Carrie; grandchildren, Brandy, Dakota, Dar, Holly, Christina, Sierra, Elizabeth, Andria and Isabella; 12 great grandchildren; sisters, Alma Mooney and Betty Bates; brother, Delbert Skaggs and wife Virginia; sister-in-law, Lila Skaggs; mother-in-law, Imogene Howe; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and countless friends.

A family directed memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Show-Me Cowboy Church (8284 State Highway 38, Marshfield, MO) with Pastor Bruce Blankenship officiating. Cremation was in the care of Holden Cremation and Funeral Service, Sparta.