Obituary – Christina “Christy” Sawyer

Christina Lee Sawyer, age 47, passed away August 8, 2022, in Houston, Mo. Christy was born September 29, 1974, in Lee Summit, Mo., to Robert and Debra Bates.

Christy is preceded in death by two daughters, Macie Lorraine Sawyer and Emily Renee Sawyer; grandparents, Arlene and Raymond Stubblefield; father-in-law, Melvin Eugene Sawyer; and two aunts, Jackie Hedges and Raylene Stubblefield.

She is survived by her husband, Christopher Sawyer; sons, Austin Diedrich, Anthony Sawyer, Joshua Sawyer and Sean Akers; parents, Robert and Debra Bates; five grandchildren; sister, Angie Yarber and husband Jody; mother-in-law, Becky Sawyer and Lydon Dodson; brothers-in-law, Travis Sawyer and Trinity Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.

Christy grew up in Lee Summit. She moved to Licking, where she graduated from Licking High School in 1993. In August 2004, Christy married Chris Sawyer in Licking.

She loved playing canasta, spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandkids. Christy will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will take place Monday, August 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Evans Funeral Home, Houston, Mo. A visitation will begin from 10 a.m. until time of service at Evans Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evans Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be left at www.evansfh.com. Arrangements entrusted to Evans Funeral Home.