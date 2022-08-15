Obituary – Francis “Frank” Mace

Francis “Frank” Arthur Mace passed away August 11 at his home in Edgar Springs, Mo. He was born March 24, 1943, to Marvin and Alma (Melton) Mace of Edgar Springs.

Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Marie (Penrod) Mace; step-daughter, Sharon Mace and partner John Watson; sister and brother-in-law, Zelma and Paul Borders; brothers, Marvin Ed Mace, Lonnie “Butch” Mace and Danny Mace; sister and brother-in-law Winnie and Dexter Hopkins; sister-in-law, Louise Mace; brothers-in-law Raymond, Orman and James Penrod; brother and sister-in-law, Roman and Betty Penrod; sister-in-law, Velma Mathews; sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise and Carl Barton and Janie and Bill Cook; and granddaughter, Chelsea Mace.

He is survived by his companion of 14 years, Ruth Harris; step-daughter, Sandy (Chris) Thomas; Ruth’s daughters, Karen Robbins, Ethel (Ricky) Kendle and Shari (Ruth) Harris, and their children and grandchildren; daughters, Tara (formerly June Ann) Blair and Lydia Kay Fellwock; son, Howard Dale (Sherry) Mace; 11 grandchildren, Derek (Buffi) Thomas, Dusty Thomas, Joey Mace, Chris Mace, Joshua Chad Blair, Kurtis Cory Blair, Ashley, Daniel, Benjamin and Nicolette; 18 great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Shaylee and Holden Thomas, Maya and Joshua Mace, Alexander, Drake, Madson, Pailyn, Brandon, Brett, Lynae, Kieli, Alexander, Jamison, Roland, Cameron and Emily; three brothers, Bernice Mace, Lora Mace and Roger (Mary) Mace; two sisters, Luvena Bell and Barbara (Jerry) Lewis; sister-in-law, Faye Penrod; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family.

Frank worked for many years burying telephone cable all over the country. In his retirement, he enjoyed camping with his family at the Gasconade River, gigging and fishing, and hunting with his family on the family farm.

Frank’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorial service will be a family dinner at the family farm at a later date.