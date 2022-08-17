Classifieds: August 18 – August 24, 2022

Yard/Garage Sale:

Garage Sale: Good clean clothing for children through junior girls sizes. Women’s tops. Curtains. Bedding. Marilyn Monroe pictures. Child’s kitchen. Cabbage Patch dolls. Lots of Miscellaneous. August 18, 19 & 20. 1/2 price on Saturday. Hall residence at 13847 Hwy. C, Licking. L/33/1tp

Three-Family Yard Sale: 4 p.m. – ?, Thursday; 8 a.m. – ?, Friday, 1001 Cedar Ridge Rd., Houston. Lots of household items, adult and children clothes, formal dresses and furniture. H/17/1tc

Garage Sale: Just moved, 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 – 20, 7370 Country Club Ln., Houston. Lots of little girl’s clothing, furniture, household and miscellaneous, 573-201-1369. H/17/1tc

For Sale:

For Sale: Handcrafted quilts made in the Ozarks. Available at the Rock House Vintage Market, Licking. L/33/1tp

For Sale: Electric hospital bed, like new, $500, in Elk Creek. Call 757-784-1766. H/17/2tp

For Sale: Worx weed eater, brand new, excellent condition; brand new heavy duty battery jump starter charger. Lot of nice items, vacuum cleaner, 417-967-0913, leave message and phone number. H/17/1tp

For Sale: Let us add air to your vehicle’s tires for free. OK Tire, Houston, 417-967-3694. H/17/2tc

For Sale: “Missives: The Eternal Quest,” a Christian fiction novel by DK Barnes, at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Books by author Marie Lasater – Democrat Ridge and Nature Has the Cure – Vol. 1-3. Now available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

For Sale: Books by Larry Dablemont, at The Licking News, 115 S. Main St., Licking. L/1/tfn

For Sale: “Beyond the Voice of 9-1-1 Dispatch” by Terra Culley, and “Our Constitution Made Easy” by Richard Britner, available at The Licking News. L/1/tfn

Help Wanted:

Help Wanted: Maintenance man for rentals, need general repair skills, plumbing, electrical, must have own tools. Call Bradley, 417-217-5896. H/15/4tp

Help Wanted: Looking for experienced diesel mechanic with own tools. Pay based on experience. Call 417-962-5191 or apply in person at 880 Market St., Cabool, Mo. H/17/2tp

Wanted:

Wanted: Good used round bale feeder. Call 417-457-1015. L/32/2tc

Looking to Rent: Large two- or three-bedroom house on dirt road in Houston or surrounding area, 417-217-0110. H/17/2tp

For Rent:

Office Space For Rent: 217 N. Hwy. 63, formerly Country Cupboard. 417-260-3040. L/15/tfc

For Rent: House and storage units in Licking. Call Scott Huff at 573-578-3511. L/31/tfp

For Rent: Two-bedroom apartment, one bath, all electric, some utilities included, no pets, Northview Apartments, Licking 417-260-5072. H/17/tfc

For Rent: Cute two-bedroom, one-bath house, washer and dryer included, carport and garage $700, 417-260-1222. H/17/1tp

For Rent: Did you know the Melba Performing Arts Center can be rented for your private event? Call 417-260-0043. H/21/tfp

For Rent: Houston community kitchen, Main Street, Houston. Fully equipped, freezer, walk-in refrigeration, commercial stove, stainless steel work-station tables. Call 417-967-4545 to reserve. H/51/tfp

Notices:

Services Offered:

QPC Quality Plumbing and Construction, LLC. Call 573-729-1030 for 24-hr. emergency service.. L/1/tfn

Computer Repairs, Consulting and Training: Flexible hours and locations. Call 573-202-5703. L/1/tfn

Services Offered: Goes Window Cleaning, call or text for free estimate. Windows, skylights, solar panels, mirrors, sunrooms, more, 573-453-8844 H/14/10tp

Real Estate:

For Sale: 40 acres m/l two miles south of Edgar Springs. County road frontage, electric easement across property. Will not divide or finance. 573-308-6323. L/33/1tp