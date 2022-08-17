Seeking Bronze Star medal owner By Editor | August 17, 2022 | 0 A Bronze Star medal was recently given to the Licking VFW Post #6337 in the hope of locating the owner or family members. An inscription on the reverse partially reads George Foster. Please call the VFW at 573-674-4214 with any information. Posted in News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Voters to decide legalization of recreational marijuana August 17, 2022 | No Comments » In this edition: August 11, 2022 August 10, 2022 | No Comments » Pregnancy Resource Center receives donation August 10, 2022 | No Comments » Aiken recognized for contributions to Board August 10, 2022 | No Comments » Stealing and kidnapping investigation leads to arrest August 4, 2022 | No Comments »