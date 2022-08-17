Voters to decide legalization of recreational marijuana

Mo. Secretary of State’s Office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – On Tuesday, August 9, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued certificates pertaining to initiative petitions filed with his office. Signatures for initiative petitions 2022-051 and 2022-059 were submitted to the secretary of state’s office on May 8. Petition 2022-051 pertains to ranked-choice voting and petition 2022-059 pertains to the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Initiative petitions that met the qualifications will be placed on the November 8 statewide ballot. To receive a Certificate of Sufficiency, a minimum number of valid signatures must be obtained in six of the eight congressional districts in Missouri. Initiative petition 2022-059 (regarding legalization of recreational marijuana) met this statutory requirement and was issued a sufficiency certificate; initiative petition 2022-051 was insufficient in all eight congressional districts.

“I encourage Missourians to study and educate themselves on any ballot initiative,” Ashcroft said. “Initiative 2022-059 that voters will see on the November ballot is particularly lengthy and should be given careful consideration.”