Beulah man arrested for involuntary manslaughter

By Shari Harris, Publisher

A Beulah man, Michael Billingsley, was arrested Monday, August 22, 2022, for first degree involuntary manslaughter and abandonment of a corpse in the death of Vanessa Bradfield, also of Beulah.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department responded in the early morning hours of Monday, August 22, 2022, to a report of a death on property in the Cedar Ridge Ranch area off of Highway K near Beulah. Upon arrival, they discovered a deceased woman on the property.

The probable cause statement indicates Billingsley, age 37, was romantically involved with the woman and cohabited with her. He was found on a neighbor’s property to where he had fled, and was arrested.

The statement gives Billingsley’s explanation of events, which began with an argument Sunday evening, August 21, during which he struck the woman and she fell to the ground. He left her there and returned to their residence to take a nap for about an hour. Billingsley reported awakening and returning to look for her, finding her near where she had fallen. He alleges he attempted CPR, which was unsuccessful, then returned to the residence to cook for the victim’s two juvenile children in a celebration of life for their mother. Billingsley then fled the scene and left the children at the residence due to having an active warrant out for his arrest. He failed to call for medical assistance for Bradfield.

The woman has been identified by Phelps County Coroner Ernie Coverdell as Vanessa Bradfield, 40, and her body has been transported to Springfield, Mo., for an autopsy.

These charges are merely accusations and are not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.