A new year, new books

Parents and teachers were very busy Friday evening as they completed paperwork for the upcoming school year at the Licking R-VIII Elementary Open House.

The line gathered well before the doors opened as guardians of students, kindergarten through sixth grade, prepared to enter the school.

With a few exceptions students were excited and greeted principals Telena Haneline and Julianna Thrasher, as well as previous teachers they already knew.

Administrative staff Casidy Huff and Tracy Davis were at the front office, ready to assist as necessary, oftentimes being the first greeters of the school year.

Classrooms were clean and shiny with enticing educational décor and a spirit of optimism from the teachers. Second grade classes are somewhat smaller this year; overall the class average is 22 students.

All were invited to the cafeteria before leaving the building, where an assortment of cookies awaited them, fresh baked by the Lunch Lady Squad, Sandy Maddox, Linda Jones, Natasha Reed and Linda Jones.

Transportation Director Tony Huff was prepared with school bus information consisting of 10 bus routes that ensured all students would have transportation to their daily classes.

Mickey Wilson, a school bus driver, waited on the bus at the front door to initiate riders with bus safety and a basket of treats.

Wildcat Early Learning Center also welcomed the youngest students, with instructors Teresa Clonts and Kandace Liveoak providing information and receiving the required paperwork for the year ahead.

It’s a fresh start, with new teachers, new supplies, new books and new learning opportunities for 419 elementary students at Licking R-VIII Elementary.

