Coming Events August 25, 2022

ANNUAL TOY DRIVE AT MOTORCYCLE CRUISE-IN

The monthly Motorcycle Cruise-In continues in its 13th year, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Sonic in Licking, Junction of Hwy. 63 & Hwy. 32, on the last Thursday of each month, now through September. Bring new unwrapped toys for the first night of the annual toy drive collection. These toys are distributed to area children at the annual Christmas celebrations. In the event of rain, the cruise-in will be held one week later on the following Thursday. There will be bikes, trikes, prizes, friendly people and DJ “Lew” of “The Road Show” will be playing great tunes.

LICKING FARMERS MARKET

The final Licking Farmers Market of the season will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church parking lot, 208 S. Main St., Saturday, August 27. Local garden produce, microgreens, inspected meat, baked goods, jams and jellies, wood products, crafts and more. Free to vendors! For more information call 573-674-3686.

KIDZ CLUB

Kidz Club will be held at First Baptist Church, 223 Main Street, on Wednesday evenings beginning August 31. Ages 4 through 6th grade meet from 6 – 7:30 p.m. and youth group is from 6:30 – 8 p.m. A meal will be served. If your child needs a ride contact the church at 573-674-3141.

VETERANS’ FREE FISHING DAY

Military veterans fish for free at Montauk on Saturday, September 10. Veterans must obtain and display a fishing tag, which will be given to them at the Project Healing Waters tent/booth set up in the park.

VENDORS WANTED – PICKIN’ ON THE PORCH

Vendors interested in participating in the Pickin’ on the Porch Fall Festival at the historic Licking Mill should contact Joan Brannam, TJ’s Flowers, at 573-674-2547. The festival will be September 24 at the mill, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TEXAS COUNTY REPUBLICANS’ MEETING

The Texas County Republicans’ monthly meeting will be held beginning at 6:45 p.m. at Houston Lions Clubhouse, two miles north of Houston on Hwy. 63, on Thursday, September 15. Potluck is at 6 p.m. Everyone welcome.

37TH ANNUAL EDGAR PRAIRIE DAYS

The 37th Annual Edgar Prairie Days will be held Thursday, September 15 through Sunday, September 18, at Hooves & Boots. The parade on Saturday will be downtown. For more information call 573-201-6290, 573-889-9275 or email edgarprairiedays@yahoo.com.

NOAH COLEMAN CHAPTER NSDAR MEETING

The Noah Coleman Chapter NSDAR will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Sybil’s Restaurant in St. James on Saturday, September 17. Visitors are welcome. For more information leave a message or text SAM at 573-512-0742.

SERVICE IN THE PARK

The Licking Ministerial Alliance will host a Service in the Park on Sunday, September 25, at Licking’s Old City Park. Food and fellowship begins at 5 p.m., followed by a shared message at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

TOPS

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Licking Chapter meets at 4 – 4:30 p.m. at the Licking United Methodist Church, 208 S. Main St. on Mondays. Attend a meeting to see if we can help you lose weight or maintain your lost weight. For more information, visit TOPS.org or call Kathleen at 573-548-1133.

GRIEF AND LOSS RECOVERY GROUP

Grief is normal when you experience a great loss, but if it’s been too long, you may need help. We are here Monday evenings at 5 p.m. and open to all! Meeting at the Licking Pentecostal Holiness Church, on the corner of Hwy. 63 and College St., Licking. For more information, call Diane at 573-889-9197.

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

Alcoholics Anonymous meets at 7:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Licking United Methodist Church.

FREE ADDICTION RECOVERY CLASS

A program to help you overcome any form of addiction, based on the doctrine of Jesus Christ. If you or a loved one are struggling, please come! Every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on the corner of Hwy. 63 and Hwy. E, Houston.

CRAFT FAIR

There will be a craft fair at the corner of Hwy. H and Hwy. 63 in Edgar Springs, 8 a.m. to close, the second Saturday of each month. If interested in participating, call 573-308-2103.

OZARK MOUNTAIN AMATEUR RADIO CLUB

The Ozark Mountain Amateur Radio Club meets the third Saturday of each month, at noon at the Lone Star Annex, 114 W. Main St. in downtown Houston. All are welcome, with young people interested in Ham Radio especially encouraged to attend. We can help with getting your FCC license! Contact Willy Adey at 417-260-4626 for more information.

SHERRILL TOWNSHIP

Sherrill Township meets at 5:30 p.m. every other Thursday at the township shed located at 11875 South 137, in Licking. The next meeting is August 25.

LYNCH TOWNSHIP

Lynch Township’s meetings are the first Thursday of each month at 6 p.m., at the Lynch Township Shed, 14472 Boiling Springs Road.

BOONE TOWNSHIP MEETING

Boone Township meets the second Thursday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meeting is at the Township Shed, 16245 Highway AF, Licking.

TEXAS COUNTY TRANSPORTATION

Licking Bridge Builders has transportation available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To ride the bus, please make your appointment at least a day in advance by calling 573-674-3558 and talking with a volunteer.

ADDRESS CHANGES

If you are a subscriber or a gift subscriber to The Licking News and your address has changed or will be changing, please contact us at 573-674-2412 to prevent an interruption in delivery.