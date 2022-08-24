First day of school at Licking R-VIII

Photo by Christy Porter
Principal Jarad Rinne (far back) monitored students’ first morning on the high school campus before the bell rang. These somewhat older students are “old hands” at the first day of school experience.
Photo by Christy Porter
There were some sleepy heads and a few sad faces, but overall the pre-K kids were enjoying the early morning hours at the Wildcat Early Learning Center with teachers Kandace Liveoak (left) and Teresa Clontz (right). They were already busy learning shapes and some were making their own puzzles.
Photo by Christy Porter
Students appeared to enjoy their first bus ride of the year as they unloaded at the elementary school entrance. A school bus safety program and bus route information was available at the elementary school open house last Friday.
Photo by Christy Porter
Superintendent Cristina Wright (not pictured) and Principal Telena Haneline (left) helped facilitate the traffic flow and ensured the children’s safety at the elementary school. At the school entrance many of the students were having their pictures taken for posterity.
Eager anticipation, excitement, perhaps some apprehension, tears of happiness and tears of separation were all experienced by students of differing ages on Tuesday, August 23, the First Day of School for Licking R-VIII students.