Licking R-VIII faculty and staff welcomed back

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

High School Principal Jarad Rinne, Junior High Principal/Athletic Director Doug Dunn, and Elementary Principals Julianna Thrasher and Telena Haneline were at the door welcoming Licking R-VIII staff to the 2022 – 2023 school year. The staff was then treated to breakfast, gifts and a presentation of school year information and goals.

Breakfast was catered by Toni Melton and offered an assortment of fruit and breads, potato and ham casserole, biscuit and gravy casserole, cinnamon roll casserole and a selection of beverages.

Rawly Gorman and Rachel Clayton, with Licking Town & Country Bank, gave away complimentary Licking Wildcat notepads and pens for all and later held a drawing for caps and tumblers. Cap winners were Kiley Kelly, KaAria Hillary and Jaimi Tripp; tumbler winners were Rae Kirkwood, MaKenzie Hood, Janell Duncan and Amanda Floyd.

Billie Krewson, Licking R-VIII faculty member, presented teachers with information and applications for the Missouri State Teachers Association (MSTA).

Shannon Smith with USA Mortgage in Houston gave away lunch bags.

Cristina Wright welcomed attendees, and thanked and recognized the Board of Education; Toni Melton, Caterer; Twelve-Month Employees; Returning Staff; Administrators; Shannon Smith, USA Mortgage; Rawly Gorman and Rachel Clayton, Town & Country Bank; Progressive Ozark Bank; and Kevin and Tyler Larsen, Live360.

Wright reviewed the school mission: “The Mission of the Licking R-VIII School District, enriched by our partnership with the community, is to provide a safe environment, which challenges students to develop and achieve individual goals while cultivating citizens engaged in an ever-changing world,” and presented the goals, challenges and the achievements planned for the upcoming school year.

Kevin and Tyler Larsen with Live360 Community Services presented their free meal program for students. At the end of each school day, each student will receive a “super snack” for the student to take with him or her that, in actuality, is a USDA balanced meal. This program helps prevent food insecurity outside of the regular school day.

Attendees were excited about the new school year and appreciative of the support given them as they prepared to meet their new students.

Photos by Christy Porter