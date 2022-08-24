Show of support for area teachers

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

Area teachers were treated to a shopping excursion close to home at two separate events provided by Licking Assembly of God in cooperation with Convoy of Hope. Earlier in August school faculty from Raymondville, Summersville and Plato shopped for all-inclusive wardrobe items; faculty from Licking, Success and Edgar Springs chose their clothing attire this past Friday. A total of 300 school employees were served with the two events. Only a lack of inventory prevented the inclusion of additional school districts.

“We wanted to show our respect and support by recognizing the school staff in a way that was beneficial to them,” shared Larissa Satterfield, Assembly of God Outreach Pastor.

Satterfield welcomed attendees to the event and assured them that, “You are not forgotten, you are loved, and you are appreciated.”

Clothing pre-coordinated into complete outfits, if desired, was organized by size into three separate showrooms at Licking Assembly of God. School staff were invited to shop until they filled five bags with outfits, hats, jewelry, hair products and sunglasses.

Baristas Senior Pastor Paul Richardson and Julie Richardson served hot and iced coffee, along with zucchini bread, for refreshment to the 150 ladies on Friday.

Volunteers included 30 ladies and teens that worked everyday for approximately four weeks processing the truck delivery and organizing the showroom set-up for the teachers. They also were attendants helping as needed at the events.

“What the Licking Assembly of God provided wasn’t just clothes, it is support that we will see, feel and use throughout the year. We are blessed to have a community that loves and supports the school’s faculty and staff. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to serve so many people,” said Sandy Robertson, who will teach her first year in the Licking R-VIII School District.

Photos by Christy Porter