Surrounding the school with prayer

By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

There was a strong community presence at the 2022-2023 school year Prayer Walk on Sunday. Approximately 60 pastors, laypersons, faculty, families and citizens met at the Elementary School prior to beginning the campus Prayer Walk.

Coordinator Billie Krewson addressed those present with the reminder, “Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.” (Philippians 4:6, KJV). He followed with a word of prayer before attendees spread and began individual and group prayer surrounding the campus.

The preschool, elementary and high school buildings, entryways, classrooms, teachers, cafeterias, gymnasiums, buses and bus barn were covered with prayer many times over.

“The faculty and staff are asking for your continued prayer throughout the school year. Your children are our priority,” said Krewson.

Photos by Christy Porter