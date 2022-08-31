By Christy Porter, Managing Editor

The Licking Rural Volunteer Fire Department collected donations totaling $1,930 in the “Fill the Boot” campaign for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) this past Saturday at the Hwy. 32 – Main Street intersection.

All four corners were covered as David and Cherokee Potts, Addie Markus, Lt. Larry Potts, new firefighter Ty Gage, and Ernie Brilhart offered their boots to motorists for donations. Fire Chief Jimmy Sherrill assisted as needed.

Firefighters across the country have collected funds in their own community “boots” since 1954, raising money for MDA. The dollars raised empower people living with neuromuscular disease to achieve their potential.

Photos by Christy Porter