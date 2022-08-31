In this edition: September 1, 2022

In addition to the current media postings, in this week’s print edition of The Licking News:

The 7th Annual Ride to Remember and free concert in honor of Anthony Michael Mordis will be held this Saturday at the Licking Chamber of Commerce Rodeo Grounds. Next weekend on September 10, there will be a run/hike at Little Prairie Conservation Area in Phelps County.

Area students may be eligible for an American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Program. Columbia College submits its Summer 2022 Semester Dean’s List.

Texas County Memorial Hospital board initiates the search for a new administrator according to the recent board report, and TCMH encourages the public to donate at the CBCO Blood Drive planned for September 9. Texas County Health Department has released the July Inspection Report. ParentLink’s navigators are a resource that can help families overcome barriers affecting maternal and child health.

The Texas County Museum of Art & History is a busy place; get the updates on recent happenings and upcoming events and classes in this week’s Museum Muses.

Taste tested and deliciously approved, the “Butterscotch Delight” recipe submitted by Cynthia Wampner is in this week’s Ozarks Cooks.

Rick Mansfield, Reflections from the Road, remembers when he believed that “Acme Has It All.” Larry Dablemont is excited about a trip taken to South Dakota in “The Country Lewis and Clark Traveled.” Scott Hamilton continues his quest with stars and galaxies in “Galaxies Over Time” in this week’s Tech Talk.

Summersville has been awarded a grant for a wastewater system evaluation.

Motorists in Rolla will soon have a new street from the Bishop Avenue roundabout as Missouri S&T develops its arrival district.

Keep current with reports and updates from the County Commission, Courthouse, Sheriff’s Department and MSHP.

