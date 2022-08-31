“It’s an Elephant” takes center ring at museum

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Author Christy Porter, illustrators Billie Jean (Blaylock) Boley and Connie (Blaylock) Wallace, tinsmith Jeff Goris, and museum administrator Jackie Duncan greeted attendees at a book signing at the Texas County Museum of Art and History Saturday.

Porter’s creation, “It’s an Elephant,” is a children’s book set in Licking, and was written for a summer reading program at the Texas County Library-Licking branch, where Porter read the story aloud. Illustrators Boley and Wallace lent their talents to the book, making it a delight for children’s imaginations.

“It’s an Elephant” depicts a newspaper reporter whose children must accompany her to work. Unbeknownst to them, the day would prove to be exciting when an elephant escapes in Licking.

Approximately 60 people attended the event. They were able to purchase a book signed by the author and illustrators, and an elephant cookie cutter from tinsmith Jeff Goris. They were treated to elephant shaped cookies, circus peanuts, animal crackers and chocolate chip cookies, along with tea or lemonade. Connie Porter won an elephant cookie cutter in a drawing in which all were invited to participate.

Part of the proceeds from book sales will go toward donating copies of the book to the Licking Police Department, Licking Fire Department and CASA of Texas County to distribute to children in a compromised situation.

If you’re interested in a copy of “It’s an Elephant,” it is available at the Texas County Museum of Art & History and The Licking News Office.

Photos by Shari Harris