Sunflower Patch opening well attended

By Shari Harris, Publisher

Kissiar Sunflower Patch held their season opener event Saturday and had a good attendance throughout the day. A steady flow of visitors came to the patch, with owner John Kissiar reporting cars began arriving at 10:30 a.m.

Prior to the opening, Cherie Kissiar sponsored a meeting of the Ozark Baptist Church Grief Share Program group, of which she is a member, allowing them a private time to enjoy the patch.

Wildcat Travel Club sponsor Suzie Blackburn sold craft items at a booth throughout the day, making a donation to the patch.

Pastor Jerrod Spencer of Central Baptist Church asked a blessing for the non-profit organization at 5 p.m., followed by playing of the national anthem.

Don’t Miss Outlet, located on Old Highway 66 east of Rolla, donated a John Deere Power Wheels tractor with hay wagon for a raffle as a fundraiser for the event. Owners Gandalf and Hilda Sidio sold tickets at the outlet store, and tickets were sold at the sunflower patch as well. Sean Bell, of St. Robert, was the winner. The Sidio family matched the raffle ticket sales dollar for dollar, as a donation to the organization.

With the proceeds from the raffle and with generous donations from the Sidios, Don Vance Auto Group, and many others, the Kissiars anticipate they will meet their goal of raising enough money to send a child and their family to Disney World. They are currently working with area hospitals and hospices to identify a child who could take the trip. The realization that their three-year endeavor at raising funds will likely be successful this season brought tears of appreciation for all those who have donated.

Photos by Shari Harris and Submitted